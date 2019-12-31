Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of LAZ opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth $1,496,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

