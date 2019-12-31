Intelsat (NYSE:I) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Intelsat and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE I opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Intelsat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

