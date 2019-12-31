Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Union Pacific's initiatives to reward its shareholders. Since November 2017, the company raised its quarterly dividend payout five times. It is also active on the buyback front. Initiatives to control costs to drive the bottom line are also impressive. The company’s operating ratio has been constantly improving mainly owing to its cost-cutting initiatives. Operating ratio is anticipated to improve further. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Union Pacific have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, sluggish overall volumes due to freight-related weakness are a major headwind. Notably, the company issued a lackluster forecast for fourth-quarter 2019 volumes at a conference in December. Union Pacific's escalated debt levels are concerning too. Also, the massive capex might be a spoilsport.”

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.05.

NYSE UNP opened at $180.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $132.17 and a 1 year high of $181.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

