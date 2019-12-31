Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Greif stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Greif has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

