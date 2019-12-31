Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $14.33 on Monday. Camping World has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 3.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 47,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $377,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Analyst Recommendations for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

