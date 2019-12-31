Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RFP. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

NYSE RFP opened at $4.10 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $489.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.