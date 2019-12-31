Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.