ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ITUS stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. ITUS has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

