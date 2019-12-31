BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.36.

NYSE:BJ opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,328,191. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

