Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE ERJ opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of -0.09. Embraer has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 932.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

