salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.68.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $162.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $91,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,960,124. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

