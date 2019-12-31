Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $131.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 169,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,225 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.