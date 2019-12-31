Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st (ADS, AT1, BARC, BOSS, BT.A, CEC1, DB1, DGE, DRI, ENEL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 31st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €9.25 ($10.76) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

was given a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €7.30 ($8.49) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.40 ($10.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €61.50 ($71.51) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.60 ($11.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.10 ($14.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €1.80 ($2.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.50 ($35.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 175 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

