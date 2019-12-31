Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st (ADS, AT1, BARC, BOSS, BT.A, CEC1, DB1, DGE, DRI, ENEL)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 31st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €9.25 ($10.76) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €7.30 ($8.49) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.40 ($10.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €61.50 ($71.51) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €9.60 ($11.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.10 ($14.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €1.80 ($2.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.50 ($35.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 175 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st
Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st
Yamana Gold Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Yamana Gold Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Axsome Therapeutics Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Axsome Therapeutics Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Xencor Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Xencor Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Encore Wire Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Encore Wire Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report