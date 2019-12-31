Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.41.

AUY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

