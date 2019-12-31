argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.82.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $161.80 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

