argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.82.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $161.80 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st
Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st
Yamana Gold Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Yamana Gold Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Axsome Therapeutics Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Axsome Therapeutics Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Xencor Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Xencor Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Encore Wire Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Encore Wire Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report