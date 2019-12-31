Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AXSM opened at $103.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 2.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

