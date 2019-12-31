Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xencor by 76.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Xencor by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Xencor by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.