Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIRE. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Encore Wire by 53.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

