New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth $11,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 940,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 834,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 473,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth $3,335,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.