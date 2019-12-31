Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Rite Aid stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

