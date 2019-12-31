TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

TTI stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 203.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

