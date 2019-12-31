One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

