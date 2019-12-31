One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.
NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About One Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Recommended Story: Bond
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.