ValuEngine Upgrades Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 710,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Radius Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

