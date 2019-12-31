Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAXR. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st
Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 31st
Yamana Gold Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Yamana Gold Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Axsome Therapeutics Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Axsome Therapeutics Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Xencor Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Xencor Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Encore Wire Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Encore Wire Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report