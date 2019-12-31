Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAXR. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

