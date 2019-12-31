Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of VEDL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.
Vedanta Company Profile
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
