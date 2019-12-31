Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VEDL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vedanta by 1,650.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

