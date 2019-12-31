S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

