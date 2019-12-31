GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNFT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter worth $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter worth $889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.