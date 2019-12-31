Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.