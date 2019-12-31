Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) vs. ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Financial Analysis

Mediaset Espana (OTCMKTS:GETVY) and ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Mediaset Espana alerts:

This table compares Mediaset Espana and ESSILOR INTL S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset Espana 20.51% 21.76% 16.46% ESSILOR INTL S/S N/A N/A N/A

0.4% of ESSILOR INTL S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mediaset Espana and ESSILOR INTL S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset Espana 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSILOR INTL S/S 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Mediaset Espana pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ESSILOR INTL S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ESSILOR INTL S/S pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mediaset Espana and ESSILOR INTL S/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset Espana $1.16 billion 3.88 $236.59 million N/A N/A ESSILOR INTL S/S $12.75 billion 2.59 $1.28 billion $4.24 17.82

ESSILOR INTL S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset Espana.

Risk and Volatility

Mediaset Espana has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSILOR INTL S/S has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mediaset Espana beats ESSILOR INTL S/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. In addition, this segment develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses & Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Freedom Polarised, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, SolarShield, and Suuna brands; Dockers, French Connection, Hello Kitty, Ironman, Karen Millen, Nine West, Reebok, and Disney brands; and Costa, Bolo, Molsion, and Prosun brands. The company has network of 475 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.