Critical Survey: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) versus iCo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ICOTF)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $460,000.00 4,710.95 -$64.12 million ($0.76) -26.63 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

iCo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -19,483.96% -50.79% -41.59% iCo Therapeutics N/A -929.42% -182.23%

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

