Reviewing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.42%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Origin Agritech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.02 -$5.14 million ($0.11) -52.64 Origin Agritech $1.88 million 9.80 -$22.34 million N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 8.47% 10.76% 7.07% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Village Farms International beats Origin Agritech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

