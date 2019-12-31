Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENT. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

XENT stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

