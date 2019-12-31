EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Critical Review

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Physicians Realty Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $82.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. EPR Properties pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 32.46% 7.74% 3.54% Physicians Realty Trust 10.61% 1.79% 1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $700.73 million 7.85 $266.98 million $6.10 11.49 Physicians Realty Trust $422.55 million 8.25 $56.23 million $1.08 17.41

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Physicians Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?operating partnership?), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

