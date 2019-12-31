Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

NYSE RYI opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 271,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.