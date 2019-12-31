-$0.12 EPS Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMT shares. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

