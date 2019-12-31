Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLLS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $759.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.82.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

