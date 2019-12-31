New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Update

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 446,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of New Home by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWHM opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. New Home has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

