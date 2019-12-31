Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Triton International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.