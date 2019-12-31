Short Interest in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Drops By 5.2%

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 832,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,643 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,989 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.