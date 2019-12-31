Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 118,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,387,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

