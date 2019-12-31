United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 160.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCFC. Raymond James downgraded United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:UCFC opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $556.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.51.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

