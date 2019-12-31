Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 431,618 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 255,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.