Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Update

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 43.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after buying an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 49.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.