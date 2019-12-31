Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of Micron Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

