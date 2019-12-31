Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.