Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

LBRDK stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $126.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 329.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

