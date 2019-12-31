Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:EQ opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

