Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.15.

LEN stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,819. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

