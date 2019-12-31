Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OVBC opened at $39.60 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.33.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
