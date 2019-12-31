Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OVBC opened at $39.60 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

