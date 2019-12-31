Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTLA. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $23.84 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $152,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

